Cote d’Ivoire Denounces Polisario’s Unilateral Actions in Guerguerat

Cote d’Ivoire is among the countries that opened a consulate in Morocco’s southern provinces, reflecting unwavering support for Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Rabat – President of Cote d’Ivoire Aassane Ouattara has reiterated his country’s support for Morocco’s actions in Guerguerat, saying Rabat’s move sought to secure the region against Polisario’s provocative maneuvers.

The Ivorian president addressed a letter to King Mohammed VI on Thursday to reassure his country’s support for Morocco’s initiative. He insisted Morocco’s Guerguerat security operation was aimed at “further mobilizing the Secretary General of the United Nations in favor of strict compliance with the status of the buffer zone of El Guerguerat.”

President Ouattara also welcomed Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces’ action to secure the buffer zone against Polisaio’s provocations.

The letter hailed “the remarkable cooperation and bilateral relations” with Morocco, expressed concerns over “the rupture of the relevant arrangements guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council,” and strongly denounced “the unilateral attitude of the Polisario Front.”

The Ivorian President emphasized that such hostile actions and provocations from the Polisario Front could upset the UN-led political process to end the Western Sahara conflict.

At the request of King Mohammed VI, Morocco’s government mobilized Royal Armed Forces (FAR) personnel in Guerguerat to secure the region.

The action came after Plisario defied a series of UN warnings, refusing to withdraw its militiamen from the region. Polisario’s supporters in the region caused a serious blockade for over three weeks, prompting concerns from the international community.

After Morocco’s intervention on November 13 to secure the region, a rapidly growing list of countries from all continents welcomed the country’s action.

Meanwhile, King Mohammed VI informed the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Morocco will remain committed to continue to secure the region in defense of its territorial integrity.

The King emphasized that Morocco continues to support the UN-led political process, respecting the ceasefire.