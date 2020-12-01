The Government Council will decide on Thursday if Morocco will again renew its state of emergency, currently set to expire December 10.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,508 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 359,844.

Morocco also reported another 4,902 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 310,193. The national recovery rate rose to 86.2%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 69 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,915. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 43,736 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

Morocco counts 1,036 patients with severe symptoms, including 116 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 88 are under intubation, while 520 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,377 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,614,941 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,287 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 13 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 606 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded seven additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 413 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 355 new cases and seven new deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 258 new COVID-19 cases and five additional fatalities.

The Oriental region confirmed 179 new cases and seven more deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 93 additional COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 78 additional COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 77 additional COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 64 new cases and two more deaths.

With 27 new COVID-19 cases, the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab did not report any COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.