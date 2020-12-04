The Ministry of Health counts 42,670 active COVID-19 cases as of December 4.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,996 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 372,620.

Morocco also reported another 4,827 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 323,814. The national recovery rate rose marginally to 86.9%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 73 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,136. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 42,670 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, December 4.

Morocco counts 955 patients with severe symptoms, including 97 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 75 are under intubation, while 519 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,614 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,665,981 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,348 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 22 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 853 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 12 additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 553 new COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 361 new cases and four new deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 288 new COVID-19 cases and three additional fatalities.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun followed with 129 new cases and four new deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 101 new cases and eight more deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 100 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 90 new cases and two more deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 78 new cases and four more deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 71 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

With 24 new COVID-19 cases, the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region did not report any new deaths.