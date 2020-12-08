Morocco to Adopt Free COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign for All Moroccans

Spread the love

King Mohammed VI today ordered Morocco’s government to ensure that all Moroccans can receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free.

A statement from the royal cabinet said that the King’s decision is in line with the directives to launch an intensive vaccination process against the virus in the coming weeks.

The campaign seeks to “provide the vaccine to all Moroccans as an appropriate means of immunization against the virus and controlling its spread” to ensure the gradual return to normal life in peace and safety.

The statement also recalled the meeting King Mohammed VI recently chaired at the Royal Palace in Rabat to discuss the upcoming vaccination campaign.

During the meeting, senior officials shared a detailed update about Morocco’s epidemiological situation.

The campaign will cover citizens aged 18 and over and aims for an 80% vaccination rate.

Health authorities will schedule two separate injections for the beneficiaries.

The campaign will prioritize frontline workers, including medical staff, public authorities, security officers, and education staff.

The elderly and people with chronic diseases will also be a priority during the program.

The royal statement following the meeting reassured citizens that Morocco “is very well” positioned in the race for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines thanks to high directions from King Mohammed VI.

The government signed a few agreements with international partners, including Sinopharm, a Chinese pharmaceutical company.

Last week, Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said that Morocco will use Sinopharm’s vaccine.

The vaccine will not be obligatory, but the minister warned that people who travel abroad will need a COVID-19 vaccination passport.

He said that in the future, it might be impossible to travel abroad without a COVID-19 passport.

“This is why the vaccines chosen by Morocco are recognized by the WHO and are part of the COVAX program which will allow vaccinated Moroccans to travel anywhere in the world,” he said.

Prior to the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, Morocco will also launch a communication and awareness campaign about the inoculation to inform the public and prevent the spread of fake news.

Many Moroccans took to social networks to express concerns regarding the vaccine due to the spread of fake news.

El Othmani, however, stressed that Morocco chose a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Morocco has reported 384,088 COVID-19 cases, including 337,719 recoveries and 6,370 deaths.