Prince Moulay Hicham Welcomes US Support for Morocco’s Integrity

Prince Moulay Hicham Alaoui, the cousin of King Mohammed VI, has expressed his support for the decision of US President Donald Trump to officially recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“The decision of the US administration to recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the Sahara is a brave step,” Prince Moulay Hicham wrote on Facebook on Friday, December 11.

President Trump announced his country’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara on December 10.

“Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over Western Sahara,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump also announced that the US will open a consulate general in Dakhla, southern Morocco, to concretize its support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity. He made the announcement during a phone call with King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan Royal Cabinet reported.

In his Facebook post, Prince Moulay Hicham expressed his hope that the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, set to assume office in January 2021, will continue in the same direction.

The prince, currently living in the US, also insisted that Morocco’s position regarding the Palestinian cause will remain unchanged, despite the resumption of diplomatic relations with Israel.

“Morocco is characterized by its historic, constant and pragmatic support for the Palestinian cause. I am certain that [Morocco] will continue in the same direction especially since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only reach a permanent and final solution through meeting the legitimate rights of Palestinians,” Prince Moulay Hicham wrote.

On the same day Trump announced support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, he said that Morocco and Israel have agreed to resume their diplomatic relations.

Morocco’s Royal Cabinet confirmed the news but stressed that King Mohammed VI and the Kingdom will continue to defend the Palestinian cause.

During his phone call with President Trump, King Mohammed VI emphasized that Morocco is in favor of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The monarch also called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the same day to assure him of Morocco’s position in favor of the Palestinian cause.

“Morocco always places the Palestinian issue in the rank of the Moroccan Sahara issue, and Morocco’s work to consolidate its Moroccanness will never be, neither today nor in the future, at the expense of the Palestinian people’s struggle for their legitimate rights,” King Mohammed VI told President Abbas.

