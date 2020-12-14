On Thursday, a spokesperson of the UN secretary-general said that the resumption of ties between Morocco and Israel was Morocco’s decision.

Rabat – The Palestinian government has decided not to criticize Morocco and other Arab countries for normalizing ties with Israel, instructing the liberation movements of Fatah and the Palestine Liberation Organization to do the same.

The Palestinian presidency, media, and diplomacy also refrained from delivering any comments on Morocco’s resumption of relations with Israel on Thursday, according to sources quoted by news outlet Alarabi Al Jadeed.

US President Donald Trump first announced in a tweet that two “great friends” of the US agreed to establish full diplomatic ties, describing the move as a “massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East.”

Orders emerged from the office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbass, according to the same source, noting that the instructions concern not only the foreign ministry, Fatah, PLO, and state media’s standard communications, but also their blogs, Twitter, and other social media.

A Fatah official told the Arab news outlet they received orders and instructions not to comment on Morocco’s normalization with Israel or criticize any Arab country that established diplomatic ties.

The source said Fatah does not understand why the presidency made the decision, but that they received and are following the instructions.

Many Arabs have expressed frustration with the agreement, arguing Morocco abandoned the Palestinian cause.

On the other hand, world leaders from Bahrain, Egypt, Omar, the UAE, and a number of Western countries welcomed Morocco’s resumption of ties with Israel.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa welcomed the move on Thursday, saying the decision will support “opportunities to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”

The UAE’s crown prince said that the positive steps will consolidate the “common quest for stability, prosperity, and peace in the region.”

Dominic Raab, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, called the announcement “a positive step for two valued partners of the UK.”

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said on Friday that Morocco’s resumption of ties with Israel — which coincided with the US’ recognition of the country’s sovereignty over Western Sahara — was Morocco’s decision.

