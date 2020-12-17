Morocco DGSN-DGST Chief Talks Security With US Official, Ambassador

The meeting comes one week after Trump’s presidential proclamation recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Rabat – Abdellatif Hammouchi, the head of Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) and General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), discussed security issues on Thursday with US officials.

The Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director in Charge of Africa and the Middle East, Robert Greenway, and the US Ambassador in Rabat, David Fischer, met Hammouchi at the DGST headquarters in the Moroccan capital.

The US officials and Hammouchi discussed regional and international security issues, particularly hotbeds of tension in Syria and Iraq and the Sahel, and welcomed the excellent relations between Morocco and the US.

They agreed that strong security cooperation is one of the foundations of the Morocco-US partnership.

The United States and other international actors recognize Morocco’s regional leadership in the field, particularly in terms of countering terrorism, irregular migration, and extremism.

Greenway relayed the “renewed the commitment of the American side to assist [Morocco] in the security field and to further cooperation at all levels.”

The meeting comes one week after US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The US is set to open a consulate in the city of Dakhla and encourage investment and economic development in the region. As well, Morocco agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties with Israel, a close US ally.

Trump’s presidential proclamation signaled a new era of Morocco-US relations. The two countries already closely cooperate in the field of security, particularly in terms of counterterrorism.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Hammouchi in December 2019 and celebrated the Morocco-US security partnership.

“We value our partnership with Morocco in the fight against terrorism and we are working together to advance peace and security,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Morocco is a key stabilizing force in the Maghreb and the Sahel, and the strength of its security apparatus has direct consequences for greater Africa and the Mediterranean basin. Greenway’s meeting with the country’s head of police and intelligence reinforces Morocco’s central role in global security.