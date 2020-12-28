Royal Air Maroc to Launch Direct Morocco-Israel Flights in January

Spread the love

Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is expected to begin operating direct flights between Casablanca and Tel Aviv, Israel, in January. The exact date of the first flight is yet to be determined.

Some local reports citing informed sources suggest that the first flight could be as early as January 16.

Meanwhile, booking company Kiwi.com is offering tickets for direct flights from Tel Aviv to Casablanca starting January 21 and in the opposite direction starting January 24.





Royal Air Maroc has also listed Tel Aviv among the available destinations on its website but has yet to announce the flight schedule.

According to Kiwi.com, the direct flights from Israel to Morocco will last five hours and 40 minutes. Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction will only be five hours and five minutes long.

Tickets for Casablanca-Tel Aviv flights will cost approximately $590, while Tel Aviv-Casablanca flights will be relatively cheaper and cost, on average, less than $400.

The prices and schedule are still subject to change, as Royal Air Maroc has not officially announced them yet.

Israeli airlines El Al and Israir, which have expressed their interest in operating direct flights between Morocco and Israel, have also yet to announce their offers.

Last week, Morocco’s Minister of Tourism, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, announced that Morocco and Israel will establish regular direct flights within two to three months.

However, based on the recent indicators, the two countries are very likely to establish a direct air route earlier than expected.

Morocco and Israel have both shown “great enthusiasm” to establish direct flights, Fettah Alaoui said, expressing her expectation that the number of Israeli visitors to Morocco will grow from 45,000 per year to 200,000.