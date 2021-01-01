Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Exceed 440,000

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,777 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 440,970 as of Friday, January 1, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 2,134 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 409,638. The number represents a national recovery rate of 92.9%.

In the past 24 hours, 37 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,425 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 23,907 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,093 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 97 who are under intubation and 667 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 16,355 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, including 14,578 that came back negative. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have excluded 4,032,734 suspected COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 686 new COVID-19 cases and 17 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 309 new cases and two deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (176 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (149 cases, four deaths), and Marrakech-Safi (143 cases, five deaths).

The regions of the Oriental (95 cases, two deaths), Fez-Meknes (58 cases, two deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (53 cases, three deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (40 cases, one death), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (35 cases, no deaths), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (18 cases), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (15 cases) have all recorded less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.