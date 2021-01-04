Morocco’s Tourism Minister to Visit Israel

Israel’s tourism minister said that both countries are preparing a schedule for a professional visit to discuss means to boost cooperation in the tourism industry.

Rabat – Israeli Tourism Minister Orit Farkash announced that her counterpart from Morocco, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, will be visiting Israel in the coming days.

Last week, Farkash posted a screenshot of her virtual meeting with Morocco’s Fettah Alaoui.

The Israeli official said she spoke to Alaoui and invited her to visit Israel.

“We have already started to prepare a schedule for a professional visit that will be set and will include initiating professional meetings to create a joint tourism, as well as mutual tourism marketing, Farkash said on Facebook.

In addition to exchanging thoughts on tourism services and their countries’ economies, the two ministers also discussed what they have in common on a more personal level as women, Farkash noted.

“We agreed that turism and meeting people are the key to peace between the countries,” she said.

The news comes nearly a month after Morocco and Israel agreed to resume their diplomatic relations.

Following US President Trump’s December 10 announcement of a “historic” agreement Israel and Morocco, the two countries officialized their decision on December 22 through the signing of a “Joint Declaration.”

As part of the declaration, Morocco and Israel pledged to boost bilateral cooperation at all levels, including agriculture, trade, and tourism.

With the resumption of diplomatic relations with Israel, Fettah Alaoui has estimated that the number of Israeli tourists to Morocco will jump from 15,000 per year to 200,000.