Morocco Urges Voters to Review Their Eligibility Ahead of 2021 Elections

Spread the love

Local authorities across Morocco have conducted the provisional annual revision of the country’s general electoral lists, ahead of the 2021 elections, set to take place in September.

The annual revision seeks to ensure that all citizens registered in electoral lists are eligible for voting. It also provides an opportunity to transfer the registration files of citizens who changed their addresses to the corresponding local authorities.

The provisional annual revision began on January 10 and local authorities made its results public on January 13. Until January 17, citizens will be able to consult their registration status on the website www.listeselectorales.ma or by visiting local administrations.

Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior urged citizens who discover errors in their registrations to visit local administrative authorities for rectification.

As for citizens who did not register in the general electoral lists before the deadline of December 31, 2020, the ministry announced the exceptional reopening of a registration period from January 18-24.

During the period, citizens will be able to register through the website www.listeselectorales.ma or by visiting local administrations.

Finally, citizens who discover that their names have been removed for some reason from the electoral lists, can file a complaint and reapply for registration.

The Ministry of the Interior and its local administrative committees will study all the new requests and complaints during a series of meetings from February 10-14, before publishing the final general electoral lists.

Registration in electoral lists is the most important requirement for Moroccans to participate in general elections, as the lists include several details about the voting process, such as the polling place where each citizen can cast their vote.

But the ministry is yet to announce the exact date of the 2021 general elections. So far, authorities have only decided that the elections will take place on a Wednesday in September.

The upcoming elections will witness several novelties compared to previous ones. They will include three votes — for municipal, regional, and legislative elections — on the same day.

The votes traditionally took place over three separate days, but the decision to hold them simultaneously seeks to increase voter turnout.

Municipal and regional elections decide which political parties lead local and regional councils. Meanwhile, the legislative election determines the number of seats each party earns at Morocco’s House of Representatives.

Another novelty, yet to be confirmed by official authorities, is that foreign residents in Morocco will also have the right to vote.