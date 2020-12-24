COVID-19: Morocco Purchases 65 Million Doses of 2 COVID-19 Vaccines

The campaign will target a population of 25 million people.

Rabat – Morocco has purchased 65 million doses of the two vaccines the country has chosen for its upcoming national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, the Moroccan government announced today.

Spokesperson of Morocco’s government Saaid Amzazi said that the vaccination campaign will target 25 million people.

Amzazi, who is also the minister of education said that preparations for the launch of the national vaccination campaign have reached a “very advanced” phase.

Morocco’s government signed a few agreements with several vaccine developers to secure sufficient doses of the vaccines.

Morocco’s national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be short, authorities have promised.

The Minister of Health, Khalid Ait Taleb said the campaign will not exceed three months.

On December 15, Ait Talab vowed that the campaign will take place over 12 weeks at a rate of six days of work per week.

The ministry will mobilize more than 25,600 medical personnel during the campaign, including 11,000 in urban areas.

Earlier this month, Ait Taleb revealed that Morocco would use a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical group Sinopharm.

Ahead of the vaccination campaign, the Moroccan government maintains that the goal is to cover at least 80% of the Moroccan population to achieve herd immunity.

Earlier today, Morocco’s health authorities announced that the country’s total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases now stands at 425,864. Of those, the country currently counts 30,006 active cases, including 934 patients who are suffering from severe or critical symptoms.