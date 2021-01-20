Renault Maroc Factories Share Positive Overview Despite COVID-19 Crisis

Spread the love

Rabat – Renault’s two factories in Morocco produced a total of 277,474 vehicles in 2020, the general manager of Renault Maroc Marc Nassif said on Tuesday.

The company’s plant in Tangier produced 205, 769 vehicles, while the Renault plant in Casablanca Somaca manufactured 67,705 vehicles.

Renault managed to maintain its leadership despite COVID-19 crisis, maintaining more than 40% of the market share for the fourth consecutive year.

The company also expressed satisfaction with positioning itself as the “locomotive of the automotive sector in Morocco.”

Renault also acknowledged a decrease in production, explaining it by the decline in international demand.

Renault’s exports reached 247,951 vehicles in 2020, representing a decline 30% compared to 2019.

The group’s Tangier plant exported 197,336 vehicles, or nearly 94% of its production, while the Somaca factory in Casablanca exported 75% of its production or 50,615 vehicles.

Nassif said that the production of the two factories is shipped to a total of 73 countries;

The Renault official said that two factories in Morocco are on the way to “successfully transforming their industrial facilities with a schedule specific to each site.”

The factories are supporting the manufacture of best-selling Dacia products since their launch in 2021.

“They will welcome the new Dacia generation (New Sandero, Sandero Stepway in Tangier and Somaca, and Logan in Somaca,” Nassif.

The Tangier plant will manufacture for the first time a model of the Renault brand and will contribute to the revival of a Renault icon, including the new Renault express.

“This makes us clearly optimistic and we can hope that international demand will resume,” Nassif said.

Read also:Renault Maroc Ends 2020 First Half With 43% Combined Market Share

He said that Morocco is one of the pillars of Renault’s industrial competitiveness and a central player in the company’s new strategic plan.

The general manager of Renault Commerce Maroc, Fabric Crevola, said that sales of new vehicles in the automotive market declined by nearly 20% in 2020, compared to a year earlier.

The decline is due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“TheGroup has been able to maintain its leadership in the market with a cumulative share of 41.1% in 2020 and the Dacia and Renault brands respectively maintain 1st and 2nd place in the ranking,” he said.

The Group marketed 54,739 vehicles for the year cumulative.

Dacia capitalizes 38,173 sales,bringing its market share over the year to 28.6%.

Dacia models are leading their segment. The Renault brand has sold a total of 16,557 vehicles or a market share of 12.4%, Crevola explained.

“These results were achieved thanks to a range in line with market expectations and the launch of two eagrly awaited new models from the Renault brand,” including New Renault Clio, and New Renault Captur, he added.

7 Group Renault models are in the top seven best sellers in 2020. Meanwhile, Dacia Sader was the best-selling car in Morocco, with 8,914 deliveries.

Dacia Dokker, the second vehicle on the market, dominated its segment with 8,722 sales, followed by Dacia Logan, Renault Clio, and Dacia Lodgy.

Dacia Duster remained at the top of its models in its segment with 5,166 units sold.