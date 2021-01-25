Morocco Begins Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines to Vaccination Centers

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health began today, January 25, the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to vaccination centers across the country.

The ministry mobilized 13 refrigerator trucks to transfer the vaccines from the autonomous refrigeration unit in Casablanca to the designated vaccination centers.

Footage recorded by 2M shows the trucks leaving the warehouse facility in Casablanca, with several police cars and motorcycles escorting them through the city.

The trucks will transport the vaccines under tight security, with police officers escorting them in cities and Royal Gendarmerie officers guarding them on intercity roads.

The vaccines will first arrive at the regional health directorates across Morocco, before being distributed to vaccination centers in each region.

One health official told 2M that the distribution of vaccines will concern all regions in Morocco in “a fair and equitable way.”

The concerned vaccines were manufactured by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in its Indian production units.

Morocco received a first shipment with two million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, named Covishield, on Friday, January 22.

The country is also expecting a shipment of vaccines from the Chinese Sinopharm company on Wednesday, January 27.

The distribution of the vaccines signals an imminent start of Morocco’s national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

First announced in November, the campaign has been under preparation for more than two months. According to the Ministry of Health, Morocco was only waiting for the delivery of the vaccines to launch the campaign.

Last weekend, the ministry launched a web portal, www.liqahcorona.ma, allowing citizens to register for the vaccination campaign. Moroccan citizens and residents can also register by sending the number of their identity card or residence permit to the telephone number 1717.

Health authorities will notify the registered people on when and where they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine via an SMS message.

Morocco’s national vaccination campaign aims to cover at least 25 million Moroccan citizens and residents, prioritizing frontline workers and people in the high-risk category.

The Ministry of Health encouraged Moroccans to participate in the campaign, recalling that vaccine injections are free of charge.