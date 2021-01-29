Senior Israeli Delegation to Visit Morocco in February

A Moroccan delegation is also expected to visit Israel “soon, possibly February.”

Spread the love

Rabat – Israel’s National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat will lead a high level delegation to Morocco in February.

State media reported that Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and Meir Ben Shabbat held a phone call on Friday.

During their talk, the two officials agreed to set up a working group to finalize collaboration agreements between Morocco and Israel in many areas.

The two countries aspire to boost cooperation in different fields, including investment, agriculture, water, environment, tourism, science, innovation, and energy.

The working group will hold meetings online due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A high-level delegation from Morocco is expected to visit Israel as soon as possible, “possibly in February,” to finalize the terms of the agreements, according to the same source.

Ben Shabbat will lead the Israeli delegation to Morocco the same month.

The visit will be the second of its kind after the official trip Ben Shabbat made to Morocco in December.

On December 22, Meir Ben Shabbat was part of a US-Israeli delegation after the announcement to establish ties between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

During the visit, Israel and Morocco signed a joint declaration along with the US to officialize the agreement to establish full contacts between the two countries.

Under the declaration, Israel and Morocco also vowed to boost cooperation in several fields.

Israel re-opened its liaison office in Morocco earlier this month, with airlines soon to begin operating directly between the two countries.

Read also: Netanyahu Wants King Mohammed VI’s Visit Before Israeli Elections