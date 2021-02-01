Morocco Confirms 281 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Around 200,081 people in Morocco received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 281 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The number brings the total figure of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases to 471,438 as of Monday, February 1, at 6 p.m.

Morocco also recorded 892 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 450,052.

The ministry confirmed that 12 more patients died of the disease. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 8,287.

Morocco currently counts 13,099 active COVID-19 cases, including 744 patients in severe or critical condition.

The densely populated area of Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it confirmed 74 new COVID-19 cases and six coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 63 new cases and one two, followed by the Oriental (47, one death), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (28 cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (24 cases), Souss Massa (22 cases), and Beni-Mellal Khenifra (10 cases).

Fez-Meknes recorded six cases and one death, followed by Marrakech Safi (four cases, one death), Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (two cases), Draa Tafilalet (one case), and Guelmim-Oued Noun with zero cases and one death.

The number of people who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines reached 200,081 as of February 1, the ministry said.

Morocco launched the vaccination campaign on Thursday, January 28.