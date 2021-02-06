Morocco Launches New Vocational Training Project in Transport, Logistics

Spread the love

Morocco has launched construction works on the country’s first Institute for Training in Transport and Logistics Jobs (IFMTL), located in Nouaceur, 30 kilometers south of Casablanca.

The project has a total cost of nearly MAD 82.7 million ($9.2 million), including MAD 57.1 million ($6.4 million) provided by the “Charaka” fund for vocational training, financed by US-Moroccan development agency MCA-Morocco.

Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi and US Consul General in Casablanca Lawrence Randolph inaugurated the construction of the institute on Friday, January 5.

The Institute for Training in Transport and Logistics Jobs falls within Morocco’s vision to promote vocational training as an alternative to academic learning for Moroccan youth.

The training institution will have an annual capacity of 860 seats. It will annually train 320 learners in sectors such as warehouse management, transport and logistics operations, and industrial logistics. Meanwhile, 540 seats will be reserved for trainees in the maintenance of motor vehicles, driving, and other technical jobs.

Several Moroccan partners are involved in the project, including the General Confederation of Enterprises in Morocco (CGEM), the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Equipment, Transport, and Logistics, and the Moroccan Logistics Development Agency (AMDL).

The various partners will manage the future institute through a newly-created company, called the Management Company of Logistics Training Establishments (SGEFL). The organization will manage the institute in Nouaceur, as well as any similar institutes that may see the light of day in the future.

MCA-Morocco created the project’s main financing source, the “Charaka” fund, as part of a partnership between the Moroccan government and the US international aid agency, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

With an investment budget of nearly MAD 1.03 billion ($114.6 million), the fund seeks to promote the professional integration of Moroccan youth and improve the competitiveness of companies.

It has so far participated in the financing of 15 different projects in Morocco. The projects include the creation of nine new vocational training centers and the extension, rehabilitation, or conversion of six existing centers.

The projects are located in six regions of Morocco and will train nearly 12,670 learners in the sectors of agriculture, tourism, industry, handicraft, construction, transport, logistics, and health.