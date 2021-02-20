Alex Lasry: Son of Jewish-Moroccan Billionaire Runs For US Senate

Lasry is the senior vice president at the Milwaukee Bucks which is co-owned by his Marrakesh-born father Marc Lasry

Rabat – Alex Lasry could become the first US senator of Jewish-Moroccan descent after announcing his candidacy on Thursday. Alex Lasry is the son of Marc Lasry, a hedge fund billionaire who was born to a Morrocan jewish family in Marrakech.

Marc Lasry emigrated to the US at age 7 but continues to recognize his roots, organizing a lavish 60th birthday party in Marrakech in 2019. Lasry made a reported $1.8 billion through his hedge-fund before being considered for the position of US ambassador to France, which he declined.

While Marc Lasry favored business over public service, his 33-year old son Alex appears to be ready to make a serious run for the US Senate. Alex Lasry did a year-long internship in the Obama White House’s Office of Public Engagement before working for 7 months as Special Assistant to the Counselor for Strategic Engagement to the Senior Advisor.

Alex Lasry spent the majority of his career working at Wisconsin NBA basketball team the Milwaukee Bucks which his father co-owns.

Lasry, a Democrat, announced his candidacy calling for “new voices in Washington.”

“It’s time to throw out the old ways of Washington and start thinking about the American economy in a new way,” Lasry stated, adding that “I’ve shown that progressive values are good for business.”

Lasry stirred controversy in Wisconsin at the end of January when he was accused of “jumping the line” when he received a COVID-19 vaccination despite not being eligible for a shot.

Republicans in the state used the controversy to attack Lasry following his announcement. “Wisconsin doesn’t need a spoiled rich kid like Alex Lasry who thinks it’s okay to use his wealth and power to cut in line ahead of vulnerable, elderly Wisconsinites to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as he did last month,” the National Republican Senatorial Committee stated.

Despite Lasry’s lack of political experience he is seen as having a real shot at becoming the first US senator of Moroccan-jewish descent.

In US elections, the candidate that spends the most money usually wins.

Thomas Nelson, Lasry’s Democratic rival in the race appears to be well aware of this trend as he challenged Lasry not to use his family’s wealth in the campaign. “I don’t think anyone should buy a Senate seat,” Nelson wrote on twitter, as he “welcomed” Lasry to the senate race.