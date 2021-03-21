Report, Morocco Is 106th Happiest Country Out of 153

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco continues to lose spots in the annual World Happiness Report.

The 2021 report ranked Morocco 106th happiest country out of 153 countries, with a score of 4.918.

The country featured at the bottom of the list, losing several sports from previous rankings.

In the 2020 ranking, Morocco ranked 97th out of 149 countries.

Meanwhile, the country ranked 89th out of 156 countries in 2019.

Neighbouring countries in the region featured below Morocco in the ranking, with Algeria coming in 109th place and Tunisia occupying the 122nd spot.

Several African countries also stand at the end of the list, including Burundi (141), Malawi (144), Lesotho (145), Botswana (146), Rwanda (147), and Zimbabwe (148).

Afghanistan in South Asia is the last on the list .

Leading the ranking in the top 10 are Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Luxemburg, New Zealand, and Austria.

The UK is the 17th happiest country, followed by the Czech Republic, the US, Belgium, France, and Bahrain.

The UAE is the 25th happiest country, followed by Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Italy.

The report acknowledged that the health crisis in 2020 significantly impacted this year’s assessment of global happiness.

“2020 has been a year like no other. This whole report focuses on the effects of COVID-19 and how people all over the world have fared.”

The report ranks countries on individuals’ assessments of their living standards, which researchers say align with different key variables that support well-being: Freedom, income, the absence of corruption, healthy life expectancy, social support, and generosity.