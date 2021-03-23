Morocco Arrests 15 on Human Trafficking Charges

The suspects are allegedly recruiting people using a network operating outside national borders, specializing in human trafficking via sea routes to Europe from the Algerian coast.

Rabat – Morocco arrested on Monday, 15 suspects for their alleged involvement in an active network involved in the organization of irregular migration and human trafficking.

Police in Oujda, in Morocco’s Oriental region, made the arrest after they received information from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

One of the suspects was subject to a search warrant nationally, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

A preliminary investigation stated that police-seized transfer receipts linked to irregular migration activities, cash money, cell phones, five cars, and knives.

Police also seized administrative documents, among others.

The criminal network with which the suspects are allegedly involved operates outside national borders.

The network is active in human trafficking via sea routes to Europe from the Algerian coast, DGSN said.

Police put all suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the international ramification and arrest all potential accomplices involved in the case.

The arrest is part of Morocco’s approach against irregular migration and human trafficking.

Security services across the country carry out similar operations throughout the year.

In 2020, Morocco arrested 466 suspects allegedly linked to 123 human trafficking networks.

DGSN’s annual report said that Morocco also prevented 9,179 candidates for irregular migration, including 6,162 foreign nationalities from leaving the country.