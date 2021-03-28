Morocco Suspends Flights With 37 Countries in Total

The suspension is part of Morocco’s state of emergency.

Rabat – The Moroccan National Airport Office (ONDA) has issued a brief statement to remind travelers of the countries Morocco suspended flights with.

ONDA said in the statement that Morocco has suspended flights to and from 37 countries in total.

The flights suspension concerns Mali, Ghana, Republic of Democratic Congo, Guinea-Conakry, Libya, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Cameroon, Croatia, Mozambique, Poland, Norway, Finland, Greece, Lebanon, Kuwait, Algeria, and Egypt.

Also included in the list are Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Australia, Ireland, Brazil, New Zealand, UK, South Africa, and Denmark.

Passengers traveling from these countries through another country are also concerned, ONDA said.

The measure will run until April 10, which marks the end of Morocco’s state of emergency.

Morocco introduced its state of emergency measures in March 2020 as part of the country’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The decision allows the government to take actions depending on the epidemiological situation.

The government is likely to extend the state of emergency as healthcare authorities did not yet finish the vaccination campaign.

The head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, warned this week against the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical situations and the possibility of a third wave of infections if citizens do not respect social distancing and other measures.

The recent spike in case numbers “ is an indication that everyone must be careful so that we do not witness a third wave, God forbid,” he warned.

Morocco has to date confirmed a total of 494,358 COVID-19 cases, including 482,084 recoveries, and 8,798 deaths.

The number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 4,302,183. Meanwhile, 3,332, 292 people have so far received their second dose of the vaccine.