Morocco Arrests 3 Suspects for Alleged Involvement in Irregular Migration

Security services aborted an irregular migration operation involving the three suspects.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Police officers arrested three suspects for their alleged links with a criminal network active in irregular migration and human trafficking in Dakhla on Saturday.

The three suspects were preparing for an irregular migration operation through sea routes. They hosted five individuals, including two Yemeni citizens, in a house in the same neighborhood where police arrested the suspects, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

According to the DGSN, the suspects are aged between 22 and 43 years old.

During the operation, security services seized electronic devices and a sum of cash money, DGSN added.

The suspects remain in custody pending further investigation while police investigate possible accomplices.

Recently, there have been several cases of irregular migration in Morocco.

In October 2020, police arrested an individual for his alleged links to human trafficking and the organization of irregular migration in Sale, near Rabat.

The suspect hosted 14 Moroccans inside a house in the Chmaou neighborhood in Sale.

Similarly, in February 2021, security services arrested 16 individuals suspected of setting up irregular migration and human trafficking operations.

In recent years, Moroccan security services have increased their efforts to combat irregular migration and human trafficking activities.

Both the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and the DGSN collaborate on a high level to combat irregular migration, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities.

Moroccan police detained 466 suspects in 2020 who were tied to 123 human trafficking networks.