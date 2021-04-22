Spread the love

Rabat – The French embassy in Rabat has announced a special ferry for the repatriation of French nationals and residents, departing from Tangier, Morocco for Maseille, France, on April 24.



French shipping company La Meridionale will operate the ferry, departing from Tanger-Med on Saturday evening, April 24. The ferry is expected to arrive in Marseille on the morning of April 26. The company has not yet released the specific times of departure and arrival.

The French embassy notes that the crossing is still “subject to obtaining the agreement of the Moroccan authorities.”



The French embassy urges those wishing to return to France from Morocco on the repatriation ferry to fill in the form provided as soon as possible. The embassy also notes that “One registration is required per vehicle and per person. Any registration made outside of this form or with incorrect information will not be considered” for the crossing.



Once those wishing to return have registered, they “will be called by the shipping company to purchase tickets.”



Due to the high demand and “the limited number of seats, it is possible that not all registered persons can be called back by the shipping company.”



The embassy clarifies that any special flights or special crossings for repatriation operate only in the direction of Morocco to France.

“In case of exit from the Moroccan territory and until further notice, given the suspension by the Moroccan authorities of links to Morocco, people residing in Morocco will not be able to return,” concluded the embassy’s post.

Morocco’s government suspended flights with France on March 31, as part of Morocco’s preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Morocco currently has in force flight suspensions with 53 countries.

Recently, Spain, Turkey, and Tunisia have also made efforts to repatriate their nationals who became stranded in Morocco. Both Turkey and Tunisia repatriated their nationals by air, while Spain has used both special flights as well as specially chartered ferries for Spaniards and other residents of Spain.