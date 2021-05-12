UAE Cleric Accuses Hamas of Escalating Israeli Violence in Palestine

This is not the first time the cleric received backlash for a series of controversial pro-Israel tweets.

Rabat – Amid the use of violence and deadly attacks against Palestinians, Emirati cleric Wassem Yousef shared a series of controversial tweets, blaming Hamas for the escalation of violence in Palestine.

The cleric shared a series of posts on all of his social networks about Hamas.

In one of the tweets, the UAE cleric said Hamas launched rockets against people’s homes, accusing it of killing children and describing it as an “epidemic.”

Amid the humanitarian situation, Israel fails to display any restraint, leading to escalated aggression in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country’s forces will use the “sovereign power we have to restore order and restore peace and security to the citizens of Israel and the cities of Israel.”

Israeli’s illegal use of violence and the heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip continued into Wednesday morning, Al Jazeera reported.

During the night, Israeli forces launched intensive crackdowns on several locations across the region.

Israeli jets also bombed sites where Palestinian armed groups were located.

The death toll due to Israeli attacks in Gaza reached 48 among Palestinians, including 14 children. Over 300 others sustained injuries due to Israeli attacks.

Despite the international community’s condemnation of the situation, the Emarati cleric decided to focus on Hamas and its response to Israel’s attacks.

The recent controversy from the cleric is not new, however.

The cleric is known for his pro-Israeli position.

Last year, Yousef shared a video of Palestinians stepping on his country’s flag in response to the UAE’s decision to normalize ties with israel.

In response, he told Palestinians that they do not “really deserve Jerusalem.”

“Most of you work in Israel and you are asking the Arabs to boycott Israel,” he said, saying that Palestinians are “without morals.”

“The Jews are more honorable than you,” he said.