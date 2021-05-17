PalestineUnderAttack, Harvey Nichols’ Kuwait Store Removes Cult Gaia Brand

Spread the love

Rabat – The branch of the British Harvey Nichols department store company in Kuwait removed the brand Cult Gaia after customers raised a solidarity campaign to support the Palestine cause.

The campaign came in response to a post from Cult Gaia’s Israeli founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat, who supports Israel’s “right to defend itself.”

“I am seeing so much misinformation on social….one sided and spreading hate. Please educate yourself on the full story before reposting. I’m praying for everyone on both sides who are a victim of this violence,” Larian wrote in a story on Instagram.

The post caused anger and frustration from customers across the world, who are calling for the boycott of the Cult Gaia brand.

The Kuwaiti branch of Harvey Nichols was the first to take action against the post.

In an Instagram story, Harvey Nichols Kuwait announced its decision to remove Cult Gaia, citing the current escalation of events.

Harvey Nichols Dubai also posted a story, thanking followers for bringing the matter to attention.

“We have escalated this matter and will ensure we take any necessary steps.”

Customers and internet users expressed satisfaction with the brand’s decision.

“Don’t underestimate words and your role value. Your support for [the palestinian] cause can be depicted in simple gestures. Speak, express, reject. #Palestine_my_cause,” an internet user wrote on Twitter.

لا تستهينون بالكلمة، ولا تقللون من قيمة دوركم، دعمك للقضية يكون حتى في أبسط الأشياء، تكلم.. عبّر.. ارفض.#فلسطين_قضيتي — فاطمة النجدي (@Fatma_ALNajdi) May 17, 2021

“We count on the word and the effect of popular pressure … Never underestimate publications, speech or your voice. Do not listen to those who doubt the usefulness of what you are doing in support of truth,” another user wrote.

لذلك نحن نعوّل على الكلمة، والتأثير اللذي يحدثه الضغط الشعبي.. لا تستهينون أبدًا بالمنشورات والكلمة ورفع الصوت..لا تستمعوا لمن يشككم بجدوى ما تفعلون في سبيل نصرة الحق؛



وإن عدتم عدنا وإن زدتم زدنا.#فلسطين_تقاوم #فلسطين_تنتصر pic.twitter.com/2akSOX2sRx — الخنساء العقيل (@Alkhansaa_90) May 16, 2021

Palestine is still under Israeli attacks, with the UN and all powers unable to find a solution to end the violence that is targeting Palestinians.

Early Sunday, two Israeli airstrikes in Gaza murdered at least 43 Palestinians, including eight children.

The airstrikes also caused injuries among 50 others.

With Sunday’s airstrikes, the death toll in Gaza mounted to at least 197, including 58 children and 34 women.

Airstrikes from Israel to Gaza last week caused injuries among at least 1, 235 Palestinians.

The number is expected to climb, the Palestinian Ministry of Health expects.

Israeli air forces continue to raid Gaza with their airstrikes with fighter jets targeting residences that belong to Hamas members.