Agadir – The Regional Office for Agricultural Development of Gharb (ORMVAG), under the Regional Directorate of Agriculture for Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, has mobilized its personnel and resources to respond to the heavy rainfall that caused rivers and wadis, including the Sebou, Ouergha, Beht, and R’dom, to overflow.

ORMVAG’s emergency response, coordinated closely with local and provincial authorities, focuses on protecting residents, securing livestock, and preserving the region’s critical irrigation and drainage infrastructure.

ORMVAG pointed out in a statement cited by Morocco’s press agency that waterways and pumping stations are under constant monitoring. As a precaution, power supplies to several irrigation stations at risk of flooding have been temporarily cut off to prevent accidents.

Technical teams are actively clearing drainage channels and constructing earthen barriers around villages vulnerable to submersion. Livestock support has also been a priority. The office personnel are evacuating animals to safe locations and supplying farmers with large quantities of barley and compound feed.

Farmers are also receiving guidance on how to limit crop losses, and emergency personnel are controlling breaches in drainage networks to accelerate the removal of stagnant water from residential areas.

Official figures show that the Gharb region received 507 millimeters of rainfall, nearly three times more than the previous season and 54% above the thirty-year average. This exceptional volume pushes dam levels to critical margins.

The floods have caused significant damage to hydro-agricultural infrastructure. The sheer amount of forceful water has broken various distribution networks, caused electromechanical failures in partially submerged pumping stations, and deteriorated agricultural roads, complicating maintenance operations.

Recent data shows that heavy rainfall has already been shaping agricultural conditions in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region. Last month, cumulative rainfall reached around 342 millimeters, compared to 74 millimeters during the same period the previous season, marking an increase of about 360%, according to regional agricultural authorities.

This surge had initially improved crop conditions and dam reserves, but it also reflected the increasingly intense rainfall patterns negatively affecting parts of the region.

ORMVAG affirmed its commitment to remain fully mobilized until conditions in the Gharb plain are fully restored, prioritizing the safety of residents, livestock, and farmland.