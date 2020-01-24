10 Photos to Make You Fall in Love with Winter in Morocco

Don’t let the palm trees fool you---if you’re traveling in Morocco between November and February, be prepared to bundle up.

Rabat – I will be the first to admit that I had no idea it snowed in Morocco. Before my first trip here two years ago, I did not even think temperatures dipped below 70 F (21 C).

This misconception is widespread among foreigners who, like me, assume that Morocco is a tropical paradise simply because it is in Africa and has palm trees.

Imagine my surprise when I touched down in Rabat in January ahead of my semester abroad with only a windbreaker, jeans, and sneakers in tow to protect myself against the elements. I quickly learned that I had been embarrassingly unprepared for a Moroccan winter.

Someone who is not familiar with Morocco’s rich geographic diversity may not think of the North African country as a winter wonderland filled with snow flurries, pine trees, and picturesque mountainscapes.

Many travelers—myself included—are surprised to learn that snow, freezing temperatures, and other winter conditions often associated with Europe and North America are quite common in Morocco.

The country usually receives its first coating of snow in December or January, but changes in weather patterns in recent years have pushed the first Moroccan snowfalls to the autumn months of October and November.

Winters along the coast are rainy and on the colder side but relatively mild. In contrast, Morocco’s mountainous regions are subject to frigid and sometimes volatile winter conditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolas Van Beveren (@nicolas_vanbeveren) on Jan 23, 2020 at 9:47am PST

Avid skiers, mountain climbers, and winter-sport enthusiasts will certainly recognize the allure of the Atlas Mountains in the winter. From Ifrane to Oukaimeden, travelers searching for a snow-capped adventure will get their fix in Morocco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oukaïmeden (@oukaimeden) on Dec 12, 2019 at 8:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlas Mountains (@atlasmountains) on Jan 23, 2020 at 3:03am PST

Of course, snow does not fall throughout the entire country.

Many regions of Morocco experience mild or even warm winters, making cities like Marrakech popular destinations for tourists looking to escape the cold. But if you only visit Morocco in search of a tropical paradise, you will miss out on the multitude of natural environments the country has to offer.

Embrace Morocco’s winter in all its forms—from balmy breezes in Marrakech to blizzards in Ifrane—and you will not be disappointed.

Read also: 10 Good Reasons to Visit Morocco