Marrakech-Menara Airport Inaugurates New Business Terminal

Rabat – The Marrakech-Menara international airport witnessed the opening of a new terminal dedicated to business and private aviation on February 1.

The terminal is built in an area of 3,000 square meters in three spaces at the airport. Aviation company Jetex built one of the spaces on an area of ​​2,500 square meters for an investment of MAD 35 million.

Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported that the space will create no less than 40 new direct and indirect jobs and it will be the second largest ‘Fixed Based Operation (FBO) of Jetex worldwide after the one in Dubai.

Swissport Executive Aviation Maroc built the second space of approximately 525 square meter, making it the largest FBO in the Swissport network worldwide. The aviation company constructed the project for an investment of MAD 7.5 million and created 14 direct jobs and 10 indirect jobs.

Moroccan Airports Authority Office (ONDA) selected the two aviation companies to carry out the project after a call for bids.

The space will be dedicated to immigration formalities, and security control operations, including passenger, crew, and luggage security.

MAP said that Marrakech-Menara Airport is now the second airport platform in Morocco with a terminal dedicated entirely to business and private aviation after Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

The growth rate of business aviation is 10% across the country.