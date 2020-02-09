Thousands March in Rabat to Support Palestine, Condemn ‘Deal of Century’

The protest comes in response to US President Trump’s “deal of the century.”

Rabat – About ten thousand Moroccans marched today in solidarity with Palestine and Palestinian’s right of return, protesting against the US-brokered Middle East “Peace Plan.”

Protesters chanted in Arabic, littering their chants with frustration-conveying expressions and words to condemn the “deal of the century.” They said Trumps’ “peace plan” is a biased move against the legitimate rights of Palestinian people.

Some of them waved Moroccan and Palestinian flags to express their determination to continue to support the Palestinian cause, rejecting all maneuvers against the rights of Palestinians to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Demonstrators also carried banners with slogans emphasizing that Jerusalem is and will remain the capital of Palestine.

The member of the secretariat of the National Action Group in favor of Palestine, Khalid Sefiani, told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that the demonstration marks a historic day during which the “Moroccan people, all associative, union and political components combined, reiterates its unanimous rejection of the “Deal of the century.”

The Palestinian ambassador in Rabat, Jamal Choubki, commended Morocco’s support for the Palestinian cause against what the US goverment has described as a “plan for peace.”

“It is a quintessential day of Palestine, which Moroccans have marked with Palestinian flags and slogans supporting the Palestinian cause and defending Al-Quds,” he said.

He reiterated his government’s response to Trump’s plan, saying that “the Moroccan people unanimously support this cause and send a message that will reach the whole world.”

The Palestinian Authority has described the US plan as a “toxic” deal against international regulations.

For his part, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has said that his country will throw the deal into the “dustbin of the hostry.”

While Morocco’s government “appreciated the efforts of Donald Trump to end the conflict,” it has emphasized that its traditional position (support for the Palestinians’ right of return) will remain unchanged.

Morocco’s Head of Government Saadeddine El Othmani also reiterated support for the Palestinian cause.

“The position of the Moroccan government regarding the “deal of the century” is based on the constant values of the Kingdom, King, government, and people in dealing with the Palestinian issue and supporting the Palestinian people to recover their rights,” El Othmani said.