Morocco’s most promising attacker continues to perform at the highest level

Rabat – Moroccan international Youssef En-Nesyri scored two goals for his new club Sevilla FC against CA Osasuna on Sunday.

The forward opened the score in the thirteenth minute for the Andalusian side who went to half-time with a 2-0 lead.

Osasuna fought back and equalized the score in the 74th minute, despite being a man down after goalkeeper Sergio Herrera was shown the red card at the beginning of the second half.

The game was looking to end in a 2-2 draw before En-Nesyri scored an acrobatic half-volley in stoppage time to make it 3-2 and secure three crucial points for Sevilla in their battle for a top four finish.

The native of Fes has impressed Sevilla fans since joining the club in the January transfer window with a €20 million deal.

The striker has scored three goals in three league starts for the club.

He also scored an important goal in Europe League for the Andalusians, as his equalizing goal against CFR Cluj sent Sevilla through to the round of 16 where they are set to face AS Roma.

With En-Nesyri’s late winner against Osasuna, he became the joint-third top Moroccan goal scorer in La Liga history with 21 goals. He trails Larbi Ben Barek and Youssef El Arabi who are in first and second place respectively.

The Mohammed VI Academy graduate has played a total amount of 93 games in the Spanish top-flight.

The 22-year-old center-forward has represented the Moroccan national team on 21 occasions. He has provided six goals for the Atlas Lions, with the most memorable one coming against Spain in the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Sevilla is currently in third place with 46 points, ten behind the leader Real Madrid which overtook the first spot after they beat Barcelona 2-0 in Sunday’s El Clasico. Twelve games remain before the champion will be crowned in the Spanish first division.

Moroccan international goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was also in action for Sevilla in Sunday’s 3-2 as he replaced injured number one goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik in the lineup.

Bounou is currently on-loan at Sevilla from Girona FC and has featured in ten matches and kept seven clean sheets. He held four of those clean sheets in the Europa League.

Moroccan-Spanish forward Munir El Haddadi also plays for Sevilla but is not able to represent the Atlas Lions as he has already appeared in a competitive international for the Spanish national team.

In 2018 the Court of Arbitration of Sport rejected El Haddadi’s appeal against the FIFA ruling that prevents him from switching national teams.