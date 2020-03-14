COVID-19 Moroccan Ministry of Health Suspends Leave for Medical Staff

With all Moroccan hospitals on high alert, the Ministry of Health wants to ensure the availability of all medical staff in case of a crisis.

Rabat – Amid the quick developments of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Morocco’s Ministry of Health has suspended “all administrative authorizations” for absences and leaves.

The new measure concerns all of the ministry’s employees across the country, including administrators, doctors, and nurses.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement on the evening of Friday, March 13.

The decision is due to a “need of service,” according to a press release.

Given the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe, and its outbreak in Morocco, the North African country needs all of its health sector employees available for duty, explained Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb.

The new measure is part of the Moroccan government’s efforts to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control in Morocco.

Throughout the week, Morocco has also suspended flights and maritime trips to and from the most heavily infected European countries, such as Italy, Spain, France, and Germany.

Other preventive measures implemented by Moroccan authorities include a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people, the cancelation of all sporting, artistic, and cultural events, and the suspension of studies at all schools and universities.

Morocco recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 2. As of March 14, the number of confirmed cases stands at eight, including one patient who died from the virus and one who fully recovered.