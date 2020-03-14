Minister of Health Denies 'Epidemic COVID-19 Outbreak' in Casablanca

The only patient who contracted COVID-19 in Morocco did so through contact with a carrier who became infected abroad.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb has categorically denied the existence of an “epidemic outbreak” of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a district of Casablanca.

“The only confirmed cases recorded in Morocco are those that came from abroad and there is no outbreak anywhere,” the minister told state-owned outlet Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) early on March 14.

“The health condition of confirmed cases is not worrying and constantly improving,” he assured the public, adding that the situation is “under control.”

Ait Taleb condemned the spread of fake news, saying it undermines Morocco’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

The official later confirmed in a press conference today that Morocco has still not reached the outbreak phase in which people transmit the virus to each other. He added that the country is still in the first phase of monitoring cases and there is a low probability that Morocco will witness an outbreak.

The government has adopted several measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, beginning with the prohibition of public gatherings of 1,000 or more people in confined spaces.

Organizers of political, economic, cultural, sporting, and religious gatherings subsequently canceled or postponed events.

Morocco later extended the public gathering ban to events that draw 50 or more people and suspended schools until further notice.

Additionally, Morocco has imposed travel restrictions on air and maritime links with several hard-hit countries including Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. Travel to and from Algeria, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and China is also suspended.

Morocco has confirmed 17 cases of the new coronavirus as of Saturday, March 14. One patient has died and one has recovered, and all who made contact with COVID-19 carriers are under medical surveillance by the Ministry of Health.

All but one of Morocco’s 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases originated in France, Italy, or Spain. The only patient who contracted the virus in Morocco did so through contact with a carrier who became infected abroad.