COVID-19: Morocco Confirms 4 New Cases, Bringing Total to 58

The minister of health said the next few days will be decisive.

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 58 on Thursday.

According to the ministry, around 271 people have tested negative for the virus in Morocco.

The Minister of Health, Khalid Ait Taleb, held a press briefing on Wednesday night to address the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

The minister said some local cases have started to appear, rather than patients carrying the virus from abroad as with the previous cases.

Ait Taleb warned citizens to take preventive measures seriously to avoid infections, including staying at home as much as possible.

“The coming days will be decisive,” he said, urging people to focus on respecting all precautions to avoid the proliferation of the virus.

The health expert said Morocco will move into the second phase if the number of cases exceeds 500. Moroccn authorities still consider the country in the first phase as the majority of cases contracted the virus abroad.

To respond to the spread of the virus, Morocco put several measures in place, including suspending all maritime and air travel to keep the internal situation under control.