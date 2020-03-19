COVID-19; Morocco Launches Prevention Plan for Child Protection Centers

The implementation of the plan comes as the government urges all citizens to self-isolate to stem the spread of the virus.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports El Hassan Abyaba announced Wednesday that the government has put in place a plan to protect the residents of child protection centers across the country amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

A press release from the ministry outlined that they developed the measures in collaboration with the ministry of health in the interest of the minors living in the centers. Both local authorities and the government are committed to prioritizing the health needs of the children at this uncertain time.

The implementation of the plan comes as the government urges Moroccans to self-isolate and stay at home as much as possible in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the minister visited the child protection center in Temars to ensure procedures are in place for the benefit of the children. Staff shared with Abyaba the details of the protection plan, developed in collaboration with specialist staff.

The Minister commended the efforts of executives of child protection centers, and assured that all resources available would be provided to support their important work, concluded the press release.

Morocco confirmed 58 cases of the novel coronavirus to date.