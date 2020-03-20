8 New Coronavirus Cases in Morocco, Bringing Total to 74

Approximately 349 people with suspected cases have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Health authorities in Morocco confirmed eight more cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, March 20, bringing the total number of cases to 74.

The new patients include 6 cases in Meknes, 1 in Sale, and 1 in Kenitra.

The announcement comes after health authorities announced three new coronavirus cases this morning.

Morocco’s Ministry of Interior has imposed a lockdown which will take effect on Friday at 6 p.m.

The state of emergency will not allow citizens to go out into public spaces without special authorization from local authorities. Authorities will provide permission for people who work in necessary sectors, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, medical clinics, telecommunications, and essential freelance activities.

Authorities will distribute forms that citizens should fill out to carry with them whenever they need to go out in case of emergency or to go to work.

Morocco has also confirmed three coronavirus-related deaths. The country confirmed the third death this morning.

Health experts and the government have urged citizens to comply with the order to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb expects the next few days to be crucial. He said Morocco is still in the first phase of the pandemic. The second phase will begin if the number of confirmed cases exceeds 500, he explained. The Ministry of Health said it has 44 hospitals ready to receive COVID-19 patients across Morocco.

The ministry of health has urged citizens to implement the precautionary measures issued by Moroccan authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism.