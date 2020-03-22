Moroccans Thank Medical Professionals for Dedication to Public Health

Moroccan professors and the general public have taken to social media to thank the country’s medical staff for their efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Marrakech – Many Moroccans are expressing gratitude to medical professionals for their dedication and immense efforts to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Social media users celebrate the “incredible efforts” of Moroccan medical professionals, calling them the “real heroes of the moment and the country.”

Volunteer professors, graphic designers, and teachers launched an initiative to express thanks on social media on March 19.

The initiative has been well-received by Moroccan social media users. Many responded positively, thanking all the medical professionals in the country.

“Let’s thank our heroes who defend us, doctors, nurses and staff working in the domain of health services,” wrote Taoufik Afkinich, professor of English Studies at Ibn-Tofail University in Kenitra.

Ibn-Tofail Professor of Marketing and Business Hassan Azouaoui added, “many thanks to the Moroccan medical staff.”

Major Facebook pages such as Creative Brains, Moorish History, and Medical News engaged in the initiative to thank “heroes of the moment.”

“We trust you; you are the real heroes of the country,” Moorish History posted on Facebook.

Medical News shared a picture by graphic designer Imad Lamni of Moroccan medical staff with necessary equipment. The caption reads “we trust you.”

Morocco’s National Council of Physicians released a statement on March 16 calling on all medical personnel to join in efforts to combat COVID-19.

Morocco has taken several measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among its citizens, suspending international and domestic travel, studies, and major events until further notice.

Morocco’s Ministry of Interior declared a state of emergency, effective Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

The country has registered 104 confirmed cases, including three deaths and three recoveries, to date.