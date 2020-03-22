Moroccans Show Solidarity Against COVID-19 With National Anthem Tribute

Moroccans showed support to local authorities from their balconies on Saturday night.

Rabat – In an act of solidarity in the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Moroccans in Casablanca chanted the national anthem from their balconies on Saturday, March 21.

A video surfaced Saturday night showing local authorities energizing civilians in their balconies. The speaker leading the anthem jokingly said “this side is asleep,” pointing at one side of the complex that he deemed too quiet.

At the speaker’s count of three, the national anthem began to play on a speaker. The residents of the apartment complex joined the united spirit from their balconies and windows and sang along to the anthem.

Police officers in the street applauded after the anthem.

The residents then raised other popular chants celebrating God, the Prophet Muhammad, and the King.

The demonstration of national unity coincides with Morocco’s efforts against the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, which has resulted in three fatalities in the country, including a 39-year-old man.

After confirming the country’s 63rd coronavirus case, Morocco’s Ministry of Interior declared a state of emergency on March 19 to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

With Morocco recording 104 cases as of Sunday, March 22, the government is strengthening measures to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the pandemic.