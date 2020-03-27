Morocco Announces Financial Assistance for Informal Sector Workers

The government will provide financial aid through King Mohammed VI’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, established on March 15 in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

By Safaa Kasraoui and Morgan Hekking

Rabat – The Moroccan government introduced formal measures on Friday, March 27, to defend families and individuals working in the informal sector from the adverse economic impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The government announced that the Economic Watch Committee (CVE) has been studying measures to assist people working in the informal sector, who are directly affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The CVE has decided to compensate informal sector workers, who “no longer have income due to confinement,” through the National Medical Assistance Program (RAMED).

RAMED subscribers can benefit from subsistence aid, offered through King Mohammed VI’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

Families of two people or less will receive stipends of MAD 800 ($85), while families of three to four people will receive MAD 1,000 ($100).

Families of more than four people will benefit from MAD 1,200 ($121).

RAMED holders should send their RAMED number by text via mobile to 1212. The RAMED cards eligible for the fund are those that were valid on December 31, 2019.

Informal sector workers can request aid starting March 30, the statement added. The gradual distribution of financial assistance will start from Monday, April 6.

People without RAMED operating in the informal sector who are also impacted by confinement will receive the same financial assistance.

The committee will soon launch a website to receive requests for aid.

The Moroccan government established the CVE on March 23 to find solutions to the economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its first two meetings, the committee approved measures to assist workers and employees registered under the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) with a monthly stipend of MAD 2,000 ($203). The compensation only concerns those who registered in Morocco’s National Social Security Fund (CNSS) by the end of February.

The committee also previously decided to postpone bank maturities for a quarter in response to COVID-19.

The King ordered the creation of the COVID-19 fund on March 15 as part of the national campaign to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the outbreak on the country.

Morocco has confirmed 345 coronavirus cases to date, including 23 deaths and 11 recoveries. Despite declaring a state of emergency on March 19, cases of the virus have more than tripled in the week since Morocco entered a nationwide lockdown.