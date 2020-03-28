Morocco Confirms 12 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total to 402

There has been a steep increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus over the past week.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 402 as of March 28.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 66, jumping from 336 to 402. Meanwhile, the number of people who died as a result of the coronavirus stands at 25.

Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in Morocco, on March 2, health authorities have conducted 1,976 tests on suspected cases, of which 1,574 tested negative.

Morocco has addressed the coronavirus head-on. Over the past three, it has taken a series of strict measures to stem the propagation of the novel coronavirus.

The North African country decided to suspend schools on March 16. Ever since, Morocco’s Ministry of Education has launched remote learning initiatives remote learning initiatives to enable students to pursue their learning process.

The government has also banned small and large gatherings of people. In a further step to avoid spare the country a health catastrophe, Morocco implemented a state of health emergency on March 20.

With the state of emergency, citizens cannot leave their houses without either a special permit from their workplace or an “exceptional movement permit” signed by local officials.

The exceptional movement permit authorizes people to leave their homes for emergencies or essential shopping within their neighborhoods.

Ever since stepped up its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it has urged citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health security as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities and to show responsibility and patriotism.