Morocco is only 37 cases away from entering phase two of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 463 as of 6 p.m. on March 29.

No new deaths or recoveries have been reported this evening, leaving the death toll at 26 and the number of recoveries at 13.

Around 1,756 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19.

The Casablanca-Settat region leads the country with 133 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (87), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (83), Marrakech-Safi (81), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (32), Oriental (16), Souss-Massa (14) , Beni Mellal-Khenifra (10), Draa-Tafilalet (6), and Guelmim Oued Noun (1).

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab have yet to confirm any cases of the virus.

Morocco is quickly approaching the second phase of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this month, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said the country will enter phase two upon recording 500 cases of the virus, and when local cases exceed those which originated abroad.

Despite the challenges, Morocco has earned praise for its strong measures against the spread of the pandemic.

The country suspended air, land, and maritime travel, as well as schools and public gatherings, before declaring a state of emergency on March 19. The nationwide lockdown is effective until April 20.

Under the lockdown, citizens and residents can only go out for work or groceries with an exceptional movement permit signed by local authorities.

The city of Casablanca has the highest number of cases at 130, followed by Marrakech (76), Meknes (46), Rabat (40), and Fez (28).

Near Rabat, Sale has 14 cases and Kenitra and Temara each have 12.

In the north, Tangier and Asilah have a combined 13 cases, while Tetouan has recorded 13.