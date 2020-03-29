The organization expressed its commitment to continue to work with the health ministry to curb the spread of the virus.

Rabat – The World Health Organization (WHO) denied releasing predictions about the development of the COVID-19 epidemic in Morocco.

In a press release, WHO rejected local reports of the prediction and expressed the organization’s determination to continue to work with Morocco’s Ministry of Health in Morocco to stem the spread of the virus.

Several local news outlets claim that WHO said Morocco is able to “win over COVID-19” and that the number of cases in the country will exceed 2,000.

Dozens of rumors and false news reports emerged on Moroccan social media networks and among local outlets even prior to the outbreak of the virus in the country, but the problem worsened alongside the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco’s security services have arrested dozens of suspects for making false allegations about the pandemic.

The latest arrest was this weekend, when police detained two women in Tangier for misusing a hotline set up by health authorities to receive concerns regarding COVID-19 and reports of potential infections.

To fight false reports and rumors, Morocco enacted Law 22-20, related to the use of social media and open broadcast networks, on March 19 to criminalize the dissemination of fake news.

At the time of writing, Morocco confirmed 463 of COVID-19, 26 of fatalities, and 13 of recoveries.