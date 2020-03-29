WHO Grants Free Access to Multilingual Health Platform ‘OpenWHO’

OpenWHO allows users worldwide to learn from public health experts about topics including COVID-19.

Marrakech – The World Health Organization (WHO) is granting free access to “OpenWHO,” a multilingual learning platform that will allow individuals to learn about pressing health issues such as the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

WHO announced free access to the platform on its official website and social media.

The international organization mobilized OpenWHO to raise awareness about COVID-19 and other health issues and to improve the response to health emergencies by enabling the transmission of life-saving knowledge to frontline responders.

OpenWHO provides fast, free, and credible knowledge regarding the outbreak and effective response mechanisms.

Open WHO offers various courses about the coronavirus, risk communication, Ebola, infection prevention and others.

The platform is accessible on computers and mobile phones with off-line downloads and peer discussion boards available. The platform also presents live briefings about ongoing health emergencies.

OpenWHO is available in various languages including English, French, and Arabic.

Amid lockdowns and curfews in countries around the world, OpenWHO allows individuals to learn about the epidemic from home during quarantine.

WHO works to communicate credible information and measures during the coronavirus pandemic, collaborating with countries around the world to combat fake news.

One measure taken in pursuit of this goal is a WHO WhatsApp service providing information and advice about the COVID-19 pandemic. Health experts offer credible information to users, serving to protect mental health amid the coronavirus crisis.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, WHO has supported countries by sharing information and healthy practices in addition to offering resources on a national and international level. The UN and the WHO launched the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response plan on March 25 to combat the pandemic from spreading further.