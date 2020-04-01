Morocco Among First Countries Worldwide to Secure Chloroquine Stock

According to international studies, chloroquine treatment has proven very effective against the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Morocco was among the first countries worldwide to secure a sufficient stock of the chloroquine-based drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients, despite the high demand for the substance in the global market.

A production unit in Casablanca is supplying the Ministry of Health with significant quantities of the chloroquine drugs. The ministry then distributes the medication periodically to all Moroccan hospitals, explained the head of the supply department at the Ministry of Health, Mahjoub Ahdi.

Ahdi made the statements during a virtual conference broadcasted on the health ministry’s Facebook page on April 1.

As soon as the first international studies revealed that the anti-malarial drug chloroquine is a potential treatment for the coronavirus, the Moroccan government concluded deals with local and international parties to ensure a consistent supply of the drug, said Ahdi.

In addition to the chloroquine-based medication, the supply department at the Ministry of Health has mobilized to ensure the protection of medical staff by providing masks to all the regional directorates of the ministry.

The health ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Industry to ensure a sufficient supply of protective gear.

Several textile factories are now exclusively manufacturing medical masks, hazmat suits, and other protective items for both the medical staff and the public. The factories supply their products directly to the health ministry’s central warehouse.

As part of its proactive strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Moroccan government simplified the process of supplying and purchasing medical supplies in order to conclude deals as quickly as possible.

As of April 1 at 9:30 p.m., Morocco has confirmed 654 coronavirus cases, including 29 recoveries and 39 fatalities.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health authorities have performed 2,691 medical tests on suspected cases, which yielded negative results.