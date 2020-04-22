Morocco Confirms 168 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Stands at 3,377

Approximately 15,569 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco on March 2.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed 168 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,377 as of 10 a.m. on April 22.

Between 6 p.m. on April 21 and 10 a.m. today, the ministry recorded four fatalities and five recoveries. The number of people in Morocco who have died after contractiving COVID-19 reached 149, while the number of recoveries increased to 398.

The Casablanca-Settat region remains the area with the largest number of COVID-19 cases (903), followed by Marrakech-Safi (742 ), and Fez- Meknes ( 482).

The number of cases in Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima IS also on rise, with the total number of infections in the region reaching 461 today.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region has 282 cases, while the number of cases in the Oriental and Draa Tafilelt stand at 163 and 227, respectively .

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 63 cases, followed by Souss Massa (47).

Southern regions in Morocco, including Guelmim Oued Noun; Laayoune Sakia El Hamra; and Dakhla Oued Dahab have the lowest number of cases.

On April 21, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani expressed his satisfaction with Morocco’s response to tackling the pandemic.

El Othmani said that the situation remains under control, underlining the effectiveness of the state of emergency.

“We reject false reassurance and we call on all citizens to continue to adhere to quarantine … to spare our country the worst, given that the battle against the coronavirus is still ongoing and requires great vigilance and conscious awareness by everyone,” El Othmani warned.