Morocco Deploys Drones to Raise COVID-19 Awareness in Tangier

he Moroccan government and tech company Air Data Group launched similar operations in Casablanca and Marrakech.

Rabat – Authorities in Tangier have started using drones carrying loudspeakers, flying them through neighborhoods to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to rise, Moroccan authorities are innovating new ways to inform people of the danger.

In a collaboration with specialized Moroccan tech company Air Data Group (ADG), local authorities of Tangier flew the drones between houses yesterday, diffusing messages to encourage respect for the prescribed preventive and containment measures.

“The drones we use have the capability of flying at a height of 500 meters and a distance of 7 kilometers,which allows us to reach the maximum number of the population,” ADG manager Yassine Benjdia explained.

Benjdia told the press that his company’s initiative came from a desire to contribute to nationwide efforts, which authorities of the northern coastal city have adopted.

“We have already performed the same operation in the cities of Marrakech and Casablanca,” Benjdia added.

Some local citizens demonstrated approval and fascination, clapping as the drone flew above their rooftops.

On the punitive side, Moroccan police continue to strictly enforce the country’s state of emergency by arresting offenders who refuse to comply with the containment measures.

In the last 24 hours the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) arrested 3,277 individuals suspected of violating the state of emergency, including 1,820 who have been put in custody.

DGSN’s latest operations brought the country’s total number of such arrests to 53,413 since the state of emergency began on March 20.

Morocco criminalized violations of its state of emergency measures in Decree No. 2.20.292, passed on March 23.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported 168 new COVID-19 infections at 10 a.m. on April 22, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 3,377. The number of people in Morocco who have died after contractiving COVID-19 reached 149, while the number of recoveries increased to 398.

As authorities work to ramp up testing to curb the virus’ spread, the government continues to engage with private sector and civil society and private sector actors, such as the ADG, to promote public health efforts.