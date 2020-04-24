King Mohammed VI Sends Ramadan Wishes to Muslim World

The majority of Muslims around the world are celebrating the first day of Ramadan today, while Morocco is set to celebrate it tomorrow.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI sent warm wishes today, April 24, to congratulate the leaders of Muslim countries and their people on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his messages, the king expressed his hopes that “the beginning of this blessed month is an omen of mercy, health, and peace of mind for the people of the Muslim community and the world, as well as a source of more hope and cooperation between them.”

Morocco celebrates the first day of Ramadan tomorrow, April 25, while the majority of Muslim countries are celebrating it today.

Middle Eastern countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar; North African countries from Algeria to Egypt; and West African countries such as Senegal, Mali, and Cote d’Ivoire have all announced today as the first day of Ramadan.

The only Muslim countries to celebrate the first day of Ramadan on April 25 are Morocco and Oman.

The Islamic calendar is determined by moon phases that are either 29 or 30 days long. The sight of a new moon signals the start of a new month in the Islamic calendar.

Due to their geographical position, both Morocco and Oman did not observe the new moon until today.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During the month, Muslims abstain from food, drinks, and sex from dawn until sunset.

Muslims also show more devotion to their God by reciting the Quran, the Islamic holy book, and performing special prayers called Tarawih during the evening.

This year, however, the holy month will be marked by the COVID-19 crisis. With the pandemic spreading throughout the Muslim world, as well as in countries with large Islamic communities, social gatherings and prayers in mosques are banned.

Social distancing measures remain implemented in most countries, forcing Muslims to give up performing Tarawih prayers in mosques and having family gatherings.