Morocco and British Council to Promote English With Remote Learning

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education announced yesterday an agreement with the British Council in Morocco to enhance the teaching of the English language and its culture.

The agreement is set to promote the ministry’s plan for remote education amid the state of emergency in Morocco, via English teaching programs on radio and television, including the “World on the Street” television show and the “Obla air” radio program.

The BBC and the British Council co-produced the two programs, which will start airing Monday, April 27.

Viewers can watch“World on the street” on Arryadia channel. The series includes 10 episodes of 30 minutes each and will air two episodes a week.

“Obla air” will air on the Atlantic radio website, in the form of seven 20-minute episodes.

The two parties announced the collaboration, which falls within the September 2019 Memorandum of Understanding on High Education in Rabat between Morocco and the United Kingdom, in a joint press release.

The collaboration also follows the recommendations of the Moroccan-British Higher Education Commission that took place in London on January 22.

Attending the signing of the convention were the director of the British Council in Morocco, Tony Reilly; the Moroccan minister of education, Said Amzazi; and British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly.

The ministry started implementing remote learning programs following the government’s announcement of a suspension on schools on March 13, to prevent a major outbreak in Morocco of COVID-19.

The two main programs are the website “Telmid TICE” and television channel 4, “Athaqafia” (culture).

The website, available at telmidtice.men.gov.ma, provides lessons grouped according to level and subjects. It currently includes hundreds of pre-recorded lessons in video format, and its database will continue to receive updates.

Meanwhile, the “Athaqafia” channel is set to broadcast lessons daily according to a preset schedule, starting at 11 a.m. The lessons progress according to the regular school curriculum.