Morocco, Partners Launch Platform to Assist Africa’s COVID-19 Response

An e-learning platform, called the African E-Learning and Knowledge Sharing Platform, is helping doctors in several African countries to share knowledge and information on COVID-19.

Colorado – The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (IFTC) have launched an online platform designed to help doctors share information on COVID-19.

The “African E-Learning and Knowledge Sharing Platform” is designed to assist medical teams from African IsDB member countries in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative facilitates exchanges so members can “learn and benefit from the experiences of countries that have already made significant advances in the preparation and response to the COVID-19 Pandemic; both within and outside of Africa,” according to a joint IsDB and ITFC press release.

The e-learning initiative follows the IsDB’s “3Rs COVID-19 Strategic Program: Response, restore and restart.” It serves to support medical practitioners in member states by facilitating the sharing of technical expertise to improve their response protocols.

The program will also encourage scientifically-sound and coordinated pandemic responses by facilitating “engagement between decision makers and practitioners in the participating countries and pave the way for increased global collaboration,” the statement said.

The online program partnered with the Moroccan state, which is a founding member of Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB). The platform aligns with the AATB coronavirus response plan outlined in its March 9 executive committee meeting, according to the press release.

Other organizers include the Moroccan Association of Emergency Medicine (SMMU), the Moroccan Association of Medical Simulation (SIM), the Morocco Red Crescent (CRM), the Tunisan Society of Anaesthesia of Analgesia and Resuscitation (STAAR), the Algerian Society of Anesthesia, Resuscitation, Intensive Care, and Emergencies (SAARSIU), and the Society of Anesthesia-Intensive Care of Francophone Africa (SARANF).

The initiative also seeks to encourage communication between participating countries, fostering dialogue through webinars to help identify challenges facing the medical response in African countries and to share best practices.

The first webinar, attended by more than 4,000 people, focused on treating patients who have coronavirus, “detection, classification care, monitoring and interventions.” Over 130 doctors and other medical professionals from 17 African countries offered presentations on their experiences handling the crisis.

“While we find the best way to communicate, work and operate amidst this crisis, we need to stay united and strong to get through this phase together. A heartfelt gratitude to all the unsung heroes, our healthcare front liners, for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices,” stressed ITFC head Nazeem Noordali.