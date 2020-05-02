Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 4,687 as of 10 a.m. May 2.

The ministry announced 152 more recoveries, bringing Morocco’s recovery rate to 87.7%.

The number of new recoveries continues to exceed the number of newly-detected COVID-19 cases as Morocco experiences a rapid increase in recovered patients in recent days.

With one more death reported this morning, the death toll stands at 172.

The ministry detected the majority of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions. The two regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 1,174 total cases and 1,052 cases respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (657 cases), Fez-Meknes (579), and Draa-Tafilalet (546) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (328) and Oriental regions (175).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (83 cases), Souss-Massa (51), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (36) continue to show none or very few new cases in their daily case count. The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (two) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, a total of 33,415 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative.