Morocco Confirms 21 New COVID-19 Recoveries, 42 New Cases

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 42 additional COVID-19 cases between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,729.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry has confirmed 160 new cases, two additional deaths, and 173 new recoveries. Morocco’s current recovery rate stands at 26.6%.

The country’s death toll is 173 while the number of recoveries has reached 1,256.

Morocco has started witnessing a growing rate of recoveries compared to fatalities. Many health officials believe that this is thanks to a drug that Moroccan doctors started using that inhibits coagulation in the blood vessels.

Geographic dispatch of the pandemic

With 25.4% of the country’s reported infections, the Casablanca-Settat region still records the highest number of cases (1,203), followed by Marrakech-Safi (1,059, 22.4%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (657, 13.9%), Fez-Meknes (584, 12.3%), and Draa-Tafilalet (546, 11.5%).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has recorded 329 cases, accounting for 6.9% of the country’s total cases, followed by the Oriental region (175 cases, 3.7%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (83, 1.7%), and Souss-Massa (51, 1%).

Guelmim-Oued Noun currently has 36 cases.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (four cases) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Edahab (two cases) have not reported any new cases since April 8.